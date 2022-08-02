- NBA insider says Cavs are not proceeding with intention of acquiring LeBron James again
- Report: Collin Sexton’s camp holding out hope for offer sheet from another team
- Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar
- Kevin Love and Kate Bock continue magical summer, share photos of their adventures in Tanzania
- Video: Darius Garland exits car to create unforgettable moment for restaurant workers at drive-through
- Video: Darius Garland puts on show alongside stars Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo in Miami
- Cavs insider has his doubts about whether Cedi Osman will be with team once regular season begins
- Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
- Report: Multiple people inside Cavs organization prefer Caris LeVert to Collin Sexton
- Brian Windhorst hints at Cavs positioning to land LeBron James next offseason
NBA insider says Cavs are not proceeding with intention of acquiring LeBron James again
- Updated: August 2, 2022
Late last month, NBA insider Brian Windhorst seemed to indicate that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be angling to land former franchise superstar LeBron James next offseason.
Though James’ time with the Los Angeles Lakers has already produced one championship, his stint there has not been perfect. Most notably, the Lakers failed to advance to the playoffs or play-in tournament last season.
Despite the report from Windhorst, a more recent rumor suggests that the Cavs are not looking to lure the veteran back to his hometown team.
“OK, I have tied myself up in knots enough over this,” Joe Vardon of The Athletic wrote. “The Cavs are not proceeding with the intention of getting LeBron for a third time.”
James returning to the Cavs is not out of the question, but it does seem highly unlikely. The 37-year-old and the Cavs are on completely different timelines.
With all that in mind, there is one possibility that could lead to James joining the Cavs for the third time in his career. The four-time MVP has made it clear repeatedly that one of his goals is to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA before retiring.
If the Cavs were to acquire the younger James in the coming years, the elder James would surely look to sign with the team to accomplish that dream.
However, that hypothetical depends on many moving and unknown parts.
So, for the time being, it is clearly best to assume that the Cavs are unlikely to team up with the superstar again.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login