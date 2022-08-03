Report: Cavs would want reunion with LeBron James to be on ‘shared terms’

Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about the idea of a future reunion between LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James could potentially join the Cavs as an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason, and there has already been some chatter about whether or not the Cavs would be interested in a reunion.

In a recent podcast appearance, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer disclosed that if the Cavs do pursue a reunion with the former face of the franchise, the organization will want it to be on shared terms.

That would be a shift from the demanding scenario in which the team found itself back in 2014 when James rejoined the Cavs after four years with the Miami Heat.

“It was explained to me that a reunion from Cleveland’s side of things would have to be on shared terms,” Fischer said. “… I think it’s going to be more of a, ‘How can we make this work for all of us? How can we be a team? How can we add you to what we’re doing?'”

Speculation about James’ future has been an interesting wrinkle in an otherwise relatively quiet offseason. Of course, it’s hard to predict what James will actually do.

He seems quite comfortable with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the struggles of the team in recent seasons.

If James were to join the Cavs, he’d immediately become part of one of the most promising rosters in the league. With him, that roster would likely become talented enough to challenge for a title.

Only time will tell if such a reunion takes place.