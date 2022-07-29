- Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
- Report: Multiple people inside Cavs organization prefer Caris LeVert to Collin Sexton
- Brian Windhorst hints at Cavs positioning to land LeBron James next offseason
- Report: CSKA Moscow threatening legal action after former Cavs guard signs with Olimpia Milano
- Motivated Isaac Okoro lets the world know that he’s ‘in love’ with basketball and ‘can’t let up’
- Report: Collin Sexton contract negotiations could go into 2022-23 regular season
- Report: Collin Sexton isn’t pleased with Cavs’ lowball offer
- Report: Cavs’ multiyear offer to Collin Sexton is worth less than half of what he’s looking for
- Video: Cavs youngster Evan Mobley puts in work against Kevin Durant and others
- Kevin Love shares heartwarming tribute to trainer who forever changed his life
Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him
- Updated: July 29, 2022
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was not happy with a recent experience he had with American Airlines.
Shumpert, who won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, claimed that he would be sent to jail if the same inconvenience happened again. It’s unclear exactly what caused Shumpert to become so frustrated with the airline.
Shumpert isn’t the first human to be inconvenienced at an airport, but clearly what happened in this situation went beyond what he was willing to deal with.
The former first-round pick by the New York Knicks has been enjoying time away from basketball after last playing in the NBA during the 2020-21 season for the Brooklyn Nets.
Shumpert spent over three seasons with the Cavs after he was traded to the team by New York in the 2014-15 season. During his time with the Cavs, Shumpert averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 24.4 minutes per game. He shot 39.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc with Cleveland.
After his time with the Cavs, Shumpert bounced around the NBA, playing with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Nets.
Shumpert played a key role on the Cavs during their championship run in the 2015-16 season. He was a solid defender during his time in the NBA and helped space the floor alongside LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.
As Shumpert continues to live his life after basketball, hopefully he can avoid any more incidents with American Airlines like the one that caused him so much frustration recently.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login