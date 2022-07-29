Former Cavs champ says he’s going to jail the next time American Airlines inconveniences him

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was not happy with a recent experience he had with American Airlines.

Shumpert, who won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, claimed that he would be sent to jail if the same inconvenience happened again. It’s unclear exactly what caused Shumpert to become so frustrated with the airline.

Shumpert isn’t the first human to be inconvenienced at an airport, but clearly what happened in this situation went beyond what he was willing to deal with.

The former first-round pick by the New York Knicks has been enjoying time away from basketball after last playing in the NBA during the 2020-21 season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Shumpert spent over three seasons with the Cavs after he was traded to the team by New York in the 2014-15 season. During his time with the Cavs, Shumpert averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 24.4 minutes per game. He shot 39.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc with Cleveland.

After his time with the Cavs, Shumpert bounced around the NBA, playing with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Nets.

Shumpert played a key role on the Cavs during their championship run in the 2015-16 season. He was a solid defender during his time in the NBA and helped space the floor alongside LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

As Shumpert continues to live his life after basketball, hopefully he can avoid any more incidents with American Airlines like the one that caused him so much frustration recently.