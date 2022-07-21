Kevin Love’s astounded reaction to fan’s tattoo of himself and LeBron James

NBA fandom is an incredible thing. All over the world, men and women idolize the stars that put on NBA jerseys and get to work.

That idolization takes on many different forms. For one fan, his fandom led him to get an incredibly intricate and well-done tattoo depicting both LeBron James and Kevin Love.

Of course, Love and James played together for four seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they won an NBA title together in 2016.

Love noticed the tattoo and posted about it on social media.

When Love was acquired by the Cavs back in 2014, he was seen as one of the most unique and talented big men in the NBA.

While he was a dominant offensive player early in his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he sacrificed a lot so that the Cavs could be the best team possible. He spent many seasons as the third option on the Cavs’ offense.

Although he is no longer a superstar in the league, Love still has many fans. He currently serves in an equally crucial role for the Cavs.

Especially over the last year, Love has served as a positive and hugely impactful leader for the young and talented roster around him. He has been a mentor to a lot of his teammates and is a beloved member of the Cavs organization.

The 2022-23 NBA season is the final season on Love’s current contract. After the season comes to an end, he’ll become a free agent. So, it’s possible this upcoming campaign could be Love’s last with the Cavs.

Hopefully, fans make sure to enjoy watching him play in the event that he does join another squad next year.