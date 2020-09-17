Richard Jefferson Picks Denver Nuggets Over Los Angeles Lakers in 7 Games

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are about to face off in the Western Conference Finals, with many pundits predicting the LeBron James-led Lakers to come out on top.

However, James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate believes otherwise.

Nuggets in 7. @BeMore27 is right, I’ll be the first media person to pick them. Now go prove me right!!!! — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 16, 2020

The Cavaliers signed Richard Jefferson in the 2015 offseason to strengthen their roster after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals. The University of Arizona product provided a boost off the bench as the team won its first-ever NBA title in 2016.

The following season saw Cleveland make a return trip to the NBA Finals. The franchise fell short, though, in its quest for back-to-back championships.

Because Jefferson went to two straight finals alongside James, some may be surprised to see his prediction.

But the Nuggets have continued to exceed expectations this postseason. They were down 3-1 against the Utah Jazz in the first round, but they rallied to take the last three games of the series.

Denver did it again in the next round, this time against the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers.

Many have made the mistake of counting out the Nuggets, however, Jefferson has made sure he won’t this time.