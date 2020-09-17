- Richard Jefferson Picks Denver Nuggets Over Los Angeles Lakers in 7 Games
- Kevin Love Recalls ‘Darkest Period of My Life’ With Mental Health Issues on Minnesota Timberwolves
- Kevin Love Dives Deep Into Depression on Cavs, Says Winning Title Didn’t Cure Anything
- Report: Cavs Unveil Details About Downtown Cleveland Bubble That Team Has Entered
- Report: Andre Drummond Avoiding ‘Rift’ With Cavs Despite Absence From Key Team Activities
- Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love React to Bam Adebayo’s Game-Saving Block on Jayson Tatum
- Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Guarantee While Comparing Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan
- Report: Houston Rockets to Take ‘Strong Look’ at Former Cavs Head Coach
- Kendrick Perkins Sends Strong Message to Daryl Morey After Rockets’ Abysmal Loss
- Report: Cavs Don’t Regret Drafting Collin Sexton Over Michael Porter Jr.
Richard Jefferson Picks Denver Nuggets Over Los Angeles Lakers in 7 Games
- Updated: September 17, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are about to face off in the Western Conference Finals, with many pundits predicting the LeBron James-led Lakers to come out on top.
However, James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate believes otherwise.
Nuggets in 7. @BeMore27 is right, I’ll be the first media person to pick them. Now go prove me right!!!!
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 16, 2020
The Cavaliers signed Richard Jefferson in the 2015 offseason to strengthen their roster after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals. The University of Arizona product provided a boost off the bench as the team won its first-ever NBA title in 2016.
The following season saw Cleveland make a return trip to the NBA Finals. The franchise fell short, though, in its quest for back-to-back championships.
Because Jefferson went to two straight finals alongside James, some may be surprised to see his prediction.
But the Nuggets have continued to exceed expectations this postseason. They were down 3-1 against the Utah Jazz in the first round, but they rallied to take the last three games of the series.
Denver did it again in the next round, this time against the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers.
Many have made the mistake of counting out the Nuggets, however, Jefferson has made sure he won’t this time.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login