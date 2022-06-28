 Report: Cavs extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton - Cavaliers Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Cavs extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton

Report: Cavs extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton

In a big step for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ chances of bringing back Collin Sexton for the 2022-23 season, the team has reportedly extended a qualifying offer to the young guard, officially making him a restricted free agent.

From here on out, the Cavs will have to wait and learn more about what Sexton’s perceived value is on the market. A number of teams may look to sign the guard. Now that Sexton is officially a restricted free agent, the Cavs will be able to match any offer he receives.

Sexton was drafted by the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Draft with the No. 8 overall pick. He’s had some incredible moments with the team, and some fans see him as one of the major pieces in the team’s rebuild in the post-LeBron James era.

Hopefully, the Cavs can keep him around for many seasons to come. They just took the first step in doing so.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login