Report: Cavs extend qualifying offer to Collin Sexton
- Updated: June 28, 2022
In a big step for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ chances of bringing back Collin Sexton for the 2022-23 season, the team has reportedly extended a qualifying offer to the young guard, officially making him a restricted free agent.
#Cavs have extended the qualifying offer to Collin Sexton, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 28, 2022
From here on out, the Cavs will have to wait and learn more about what Sexton’s perceived value is on the market. A number of teams may look to sign the guard. Now that Sexton is officially a restricted free agent, the Cavs will be able to match any offer he receives.
Sexton was drafted by the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Draft with the No. 8 overall pick. He’s had some incredible moments with the team, and some fans see him as one of the major pieces in the team’s rebuild in the post-LeBron James era.
Hopefully, the Cavs can keep him around for many seasons to come. They just took the first step in doing so.
