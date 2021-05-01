J.B. Bickerstaff’s reaction to Kevin Love taking zero shots in 22 minutes vs. Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed some frustration about Friday night’s oddity of veteran Kevin Love playing 22 minutes and not taking a single shot during the team’s 122-93 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Bickerstaff pointed out after the game that Love’s ability to score is an important facet of the team’s offense, and that exploring new options in play-calling is a necessity.

“Of course, we would like to get Kevin going offensively,” Bickerstaff said. “I think he’s an important piece of what we do on that end of the floor. Got to find ways to get him involved. The other night I think he took nine or 10 3s and was looking for it. Tonight he was looking to impact the game as a facilitator. But we need him to take shots.”

Love has been in the spotlight all week, but for all the wrong reasons. During Monday night’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, Love’s inbounds blunder developed into a controversy.

What made Love’s decision not to take any shots even stranger was that the Cavaliers were already playing with an injury-depleted roster that then lost Darius Garland during the game with an ankle injury.

Garland’s departure turned what had been a tight game into a blowout victory for the Wizards and helped point the spotlight at Love’s quiet night.

Love did grab 10 rebounds and handed out an assist, but his otherwise weak performance continued what’s been another season for the frequently injured Love.

Bickerstaff and the Cavaliers have little time to dwell on the past with a Saturday night home game against the Miami Heat up next.