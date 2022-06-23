Report: Cavs have had conversations with Spurs on trade for Dejounte Murray

The Cleveland Cavaliers will spend this summer trying to make moves that will put them in a great position to qualify for the playoffs this season.

While they could pick up a nice rookie piece with the No. 14 overall pick in Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft, a recent report indicates that the Cavs are looking at adding more firepower via trade. The Cavs are apparently interested in Dejounte Murray and have been for quite some time.

#Cavs have had conversations with San Antonio about Murray going back to February at the trade deadline, when they also inquired about Derrick White. https://t.co/IhepPsb0OQ — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 23, 2022

Murray is one of the more talented young guards in the NBA and would immediately give the Cavs yet another fantastic player. However, getting him would come at a big cost. The San Antonio Spurs have made it clear that they want a lot in return for Murray.

“A new name to emerge in various trade discussions on Wednesday: San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, whose cryptic eye-emoji tweet set the internet ablaze on Tuesday,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “The Spurs are fielding offers for Murray and have told multiple interested teams it would take a ‘Jrue Holiday-like package’ for San Antonio to part with the 25-year-old floor general, setting a rough benchmark of three first-round picks for any suitor to pry Murray free.”

Perhaps it is telling that Fischer’s report did not discuss the Cavs as one of the main suitors for Murray. Though a deal might not take place before or during the upcoming draft, Murray’s name is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Last season, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He’s an incredibly talented player, and at 6-foot-4, he would bring some much-needed size to the Cavs backcourt.

One important question regarding a potential pickup has to do with the team’s current backcourt. Darius Garland is certain to remain on the team for next season. However, Collin Sexton is less of a sure thing, as he is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. If the Cavs manage to land Murray, it stands to reason that Sexton’s time in Cleveland would be over.

In fact, it’s certainly possible that a sign-and-trade deal involving Sexton could be part of a potential package to bring Murray to The Land.