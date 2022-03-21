Report: Cavs sign center Moses Brown to another 10-day contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract.

Brown, a 22-year-old who played collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles, has played in four games with the Cavs. In each of those contests, he’s come off the bench. He’s averaging 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are the fourth team Brown has played for since he entered the league during the 2019-20 campaign. This season, he was signed by the Cavs to his first 10-day deal on March 10.

Brown’s presence helps the Cavs out with frontcourt depth, as starter Jarrett Allen is still on the shelf.

Right now, it’s uncertain exactly when Allen will return to the court for the Cavaliers. However, the hope is that he’ll be back in time to help the Cavs compete in their first postseason since 2018.