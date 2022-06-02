Cleveland Cavaliers news: Cavs reveal epic new set of logos

- J.R. Smith on Matthew Dellavedova’s competitiveness: ‘He was literally about to die in the playoff’
- Updated: June 2, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers have undergone a lot of changes over the last few years. From major renovations that were carried out in the team’s home arena to major roster moves that have been made, it’s clear that the organization has entered a new era.
On Thursday, the Cavs revealed a new set of logos with a gold theme.
Gold is back. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/1rXqDteNuh
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 2, 2022
Cavs creative director Daniel Arsham discussed how the changes on the team have been reflected in the new logos.
“It feels like our team, especially after last season, came into its own,” Arsham said to Boardroom. “It’s a new team, a lot of young players, and it feels good to be able to give them a new mark that they can get behind and own while still paying homage to previous eras in our history.”
