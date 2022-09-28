Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder

Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball.

Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.

When it comes to the small forward position, however, it’s unclear who will get the nod to round out Cleveland’s starting lineup. The 3 spot is probably the biggest question mark for the Cavs as the season approaches.

For that reason, it’s not terribly surprising to learn that the Cavs are interested in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

“If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot,” wrote Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East.”

Crowder is capable of playing the 3, and he’d certainly be a huge addition for Cleveland.

The 6-foot-6 veteran is a solid defender, which makes him a great player to potentially put alongside the Cavs’ undersized backcourt of Mitchell and Garland.

Crowder is also capable of making an impact on the offensive end of the floor. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. In the 2020-21 season, he made 38.9 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

The 32-year-old is a very passionate player, and he’d bring some valuable veteran leadership to Cleveland. On top of that, he has plenty of playoff experience and has made the NBA Finals twice over the past three seasons. He is, however, still looking for his first NBA title.

Crowder’s time with the Suns appears to be coming to an end. He will reportedly not participate in training camp and is waiting to be traded.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

Whether or not he lands with the Cavs remains to be seen, but there are certainly multiple reasons to get excited over that idea.