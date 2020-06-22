Video: Kevin Love Releases Heartfelt Message After Winning Prestigious ESPYs Award

On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love officially received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs.

The big man sent fans a lengthy, heartfelt appreciation note on Instagram.

Love, 31, was one of the first NBA players to boldly converse about his journey with mental health.

As a matter of fact, he courageously revealed his hardships with depression during the 2017-18 season. Love gave fans a peak into his battles with panic attacks and anxiety, in spite of the stigma attached to mental health.

The 2016 NBA champion changed multiple people’s lives by unveiling his testimony. Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young recently shared that Love’s message changed his life as well.

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is one of the most prestigious prizes a player can receive off the court. The award recognizes a person whose contributions excel beyond sports.

Several noteworthy figures, including Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell and Robin Roberts, have all received the tremendous achievement in the past.

Love has career averages of 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.