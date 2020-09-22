Report: Cavs confidently view J.B. Bickerstaff as ‘head coach of the future’

Despite having only helmed the Cleveland Cavaliers for 11 games, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is reportedly seen by the organization as its coach of the future.

Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com offered an assessment of the Cavaliers as they continue their rebuilding effort that looks to blend experienced veterans with up-and-coming young players.

“He’s the right guy for what we’re doing right now,” a team source said of Bickerstaff. “We have our head coach of the future. And we have some continuity moving forward.”

Bickerstaff took over the Cavaliers after the All-Star Break in February when former head coach John Beilein resigned after compiling a 14-40 record.

In Bickerstaff’s 11 games at the helm, the Cavs nearly played .500 ball and defeated teams like the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. A more competitive fire on the part of the team was also evident.

Bickerstaff has previously been an NBA head coach, and he’s already shown that he can connect with Cavaliers players.

Having Bickerstaff in place for next season will hopefully tamp down the turmoil that’s followed the Cavaliers over the past two seasons.

During that span, Bickerstaff is the fourth head coach the team has had. The 38-109 team record over that span is indicative of how chaotic things have been.

The Cavaliers hold the fifth overall pick in November’s NBA draft, though there is speculation that they may trade the pick. Whichever course they take, Bickerstaff is assured on being in the coaching box for the Cavs.