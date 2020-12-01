Report: Darius Garland was ‘far and away’ best player in Cavs’ bubble

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland reportedly impressed in the team’s bubble this offseason.

The No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was “far and away” the Cavs’ best player in the bubble, according to his teammate Larry Nance Jr.

Nance said G Darius Garland was "far and away" the #Cavs best player in the mini bubble. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 1, 2020

This is encouraging news for Cleveland and its fans, as Garland had a slightly disappointing rookie season.

Despite averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists per game, Garland struggled in many of the advanced metrics that determine a player’s value.

The Cavs certainly need to see Garland take strides in his second season if they want him to be a part of their plans going forward.

The fact that he impressed in the Cavs’ mini bubble is a good start.