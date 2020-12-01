- Report: Darius Garland was ‘far and away’ best player in Cavs’ bubble
- Updated: December 1, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland reportedly impressed in the team’s bubble this offseason.
The No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was “far and away” the Cavs’ best player in the bubble, according to his teammate Larry Nance Jr.
Nance said G Darius Garland was "far and away" the #Cavs best player in the mini bubble.
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 1, 2020
This is encouraging news for Cleveland and its fans, as Garland had a slightly disappointing rookie season.
Despite averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists per game, Garland struggled in many of the advanced metrics that determine a player’s value.
The Cavs certainly need to see Garland take strides in his second season if they want him to be a part of their plans going forward.
The fact that he impressed in the Cavs’ mini bubble is a good start.
