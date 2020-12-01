 Report: Darius Garland was 'far and away' best player in Cavs' bubble | Cavaliers Nation
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland reportedly impressed in the team’s bubble this offseason.

The No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was “far and away” the Cavs’ best player in the bubble, according to his teammate Larry Nance Jr.

This is encouraging news for Cleveland and its fans, as Garland had a slightly disappointing rookie season.

Despite averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists per game, Garland struggled in many of the advanced metrics that determine a player’s value.

The Cavs certainly need to see Garland take strides in his second season if they want him to be a part of their plans going forward.

The fact that he impressed in the Cavs’ mini bubble is a good start.

