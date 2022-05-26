Report: Cavs have ‘kicked around’ Andrew Wiggins’ name within walls of organization

The Cleveland Cavaliers are absolutely going to look for ways to add to the talent to their roster this offseason, and one player that they could be looking at has a unique history with the organization.

According to a recent report, one name that has been “kicked around inside the walls” of the Cavs organization is Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

“And this is one that I’m watching,” Chris Fedor said on the HoopsHype podcast. “I think it’s less likely than it was when the postseason started, but it’s one that I’ve heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland. It’s Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors.”

Of course, Wiggins first entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was selected by none other than the Cavs. However, he never played a game with the Cavs, as he was quickly traded away to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Though Wiggins hasn’t become the superstar that some predicted he would be coming out of college, he has developed into a highly valuable role player. In fact, he earned his first trip to the All-Star Game during the 2021-22 season. Now, he’s playing a pivotal role in the Warriors’ attempt to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Wiggins’ ability to stretch the floor and create on his own would absolutely help Cleveland’s offense. He would give guard Darius Garland another outlet on offense and would likely help the team on the defensive side of the ball as well.

With the playoffs still in full swing, Cavs fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to find out what direction their favorite team truly takes this summer. Though Wiggins appears to be one option, there are many more players that the Cavs could target when it comes to reloading their roster and gearing up for what figures to be a very exciting 2022-23 campaign.