Cavs star Darius Garland announces special event for Cleveland community
- Updated: May 25, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a rising star at point guard in Darius Garland.
As the youngster enters his first NBA offseason as an All-Star, he’s starting to take on added community-oriented responsibilities.
Garland recently took to social media to announce that he’ll be hosting a youth basketball camp early next month.
Better yet, the camp will be free.
View this post on Instagram
It has become common for star players to host youth camps. It offers players chances to give back to their communities by teaching young kids about basketball and all of the important life lessons that can be learned from it.
Aside from that, kids get to spend a day or two learning from one of their favorite sports stars.
When it comes to sports stars, Garland certainly put himself on the map during the 2021-22 NBA season. He had a rocky rookie season after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in 2019.
In his sophomore season, he showed great improvement and put his potential on full display.
It wasn’t until this season that everything really clicked for him. His production exploded, and he overall seemed like a much more mature and confident player.
He finished the season with averages of 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He shot 46.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep.
Now, with the Cavs seen as a team likely to seriously challenge for a playoff spot next season, it will be Garland’s job to continue his own progression and get even better. With any luck, he’ll help his team get over the hump and back into the upper crust of the Eastern Conference.
