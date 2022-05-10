Report: Signing Collin Sexton to an extension is a ‘top priority’ for the Cavs to bolster support around Darius Garland

When the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t reach an agreement with Collin Sexton for a long-term extension, many assumed that it meant the beginning of the end of the young guard’s tenure in Cleveland.

However, that does not seem to be the case at all. More recent reports have indicated that holding onto Sexton has become a top priority for the Cavs’ front office.

One recent report noted that the Cavs are specifically determined to bring back Sexton because they want to surround young All-Star guard Darius Garland with as much talent as possible.

“Thankfully, the Cavaliers are aware of the need to bolster depth behind Garland,” Evan Dammarell wrote. “Right Down Euclid has recently reported that Tyus Jones and Delon Wright are names to keep an eye on when free agency opens. Signing either of those players also leaves a possibility to bring back [Ricky] Rubio or [Rajon] Rondo as well, and keep either on the roster as an emergency depth option for any unforeseen injury. Sources also say that a top priority is to sign Collin Sexton to an extension as well to further bolster support around Garland.”

Loaded with young talent, the Cavs have an opportunity to become consistent winners in the Eastern Conference. Though they missed out on the playoffs this season after coming up short in the play-in tournament, chances are quite good that they would not have had to deal with the play-in at all had they not been bitten badly by the injury bug late in the season.

As for Sexton, the vast majority of his 2021-22 season was lost due to injury. However, reports indicate that his rehab for the torn meniscus he suffered early in the season has been going incredibly well.

In the previous year, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game on 47.5 shooting from the field and 37.1 shooting from deep. If he can get back to those kinds of numbers in the upcoming season, there is no limit to how dangerous the Cavs backcourt can become.