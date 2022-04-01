Report: Collin Sexton’s injury recovery is going ‘perfectly’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton reportedly is doing well in his recovery from a torn meniscus in his left knee.

While Sexton is still presumably out for the season, the Cavs have to be encouraged by his recovery, as it gives them more of a reason to consider keeping him around for the long haul.

“Sources say that his recovery is going perfectly and that there shouldn’t be any serious concerns long-term about his athleticism or longevity,” Cavs insider Evan Dammarell wrote.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Sexton took a major step forward, as he averaged 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite his strong performance, Sexton and the Cavs failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal this past offseason. Now, the former No. 8 overall pick will enter restricted free agency following the 2021-22 campaign as long as the team extends him a qualifying offer.

Prior to his injury this season, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. While his scoring numbers were down, Sexton could still be a valuable piece for the Cavs, especially when the team needs to give Darius Garland a breather during games.

Sexton’s recovery may very well help determine how the Cavs approach contract talks with him this offseason. If he is fully ready to go for the 2022-23 campaign, Cleveland may be more likely to give him a new deal.

Over his first four seasons in the NBA, Sexton has averaged 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep.