Brandon Goodwin states that he’s not a 3rd point guard ahead of unrestricted free agency

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin made a declarative statement about his abilities ahead of hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Not a 3rd pg — Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) April 21, 2022

Goodwin played behind Darius Garland and Rajon Rondo this season, and it appears he wants a shot at a bigger role in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old has played four seasons in the NBA with three different teams. He started his career in the 2018-19 season with the Denver Nuggets before playing two seasons as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

In the 2021-22 season, Goodwin appeared in 36 games for the Cavs and made five starts. He played a career-high 13.9 minutes per game for Cleveland, but it’s clear that Goodwin wants a bigger role that would allow him to appear in more than just 36 contests.

The young guard averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals per game for the Cavs in the regular season while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. For his career, Goodwin averages 4.7 points per game.

The Cavs have some major decisions to make this offseason regarding their guards, as Garland is eligible for an extension and Collin Sexton is set to become a restricted free agent.

If Goodwin isn’t willing to accept a small role, there’s a chance the Cavs go in a different direction during the offseason.

It’s hard to see the Florida Gulf Coast University product finding major minutes on the Cavs if they decide to bring back most players from this season’s roster. Rondo is also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Cleveland is looking to make the playoffs next season after falling short in the league’s play-in tournament this year.