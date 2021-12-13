Report: Darius Garland eligible to receive insane contract extension from Cavs this summer

There have been plenty of positive developments for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the early stages of the 2021-22 season, and the growth of Darius Garland has been one of them.

The youngster is one of the biggest reasons why the Cavs are looking like playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference.

While Garland’s top priority right now is likely to get his team to the postseason, it sounds like this upcoming offseason could be a life-changing one for him.

“Garland, a possible All-Star candidate, is eligible for a five-year, $181.2 million maximum contract extension in July,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Garland has shown signs of growth in every year of his NBA career so far. For Cavs fans, he has been a lot of fun to watch.

This season, the 21-year-old is averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Garland’s ability to distribute the basketball is one of the most impressive elements of his game, and it’s something that he has clearly put a lot of work into over the years. After averaging just 3.9 assists per contest in his rookie season, he leads the Cavs in assists per game this season.

Cleveland is going to have some big decisions to make this offseason as it pertains to the futures of some star players, and fans can only speculate at this point about how the Cavs will approach things. However, this season seems to be making one thing very clear: The organization’s rebuild is working.