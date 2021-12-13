- Report: Darius Garland eligible to receive insane contract extension from Cavs this summer
- Report: Indiana Pacers like Collin Sexton as a ‘terrific scorer’
- Isaac Okoro says opposing teams are ‘starting to respect’ the Cavs
- Report: Cavs had interest in Garrison Mathews
- Report: Lauri Markkanen not expected to miss Cavs games while fulfilling Finnish military requirement
- Kevin Love says Cavs Finals teams ‘were the most talented, underachieving regular season team of all time’
- Report: Lauri Markkanen may need to serve in the Finnish military
- Report: Cavs owner Dan Gilbert being sued by Detroit pension fund over alleged insider trading
- Jarrett Allen details some of the biggest challenges that come with defending Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: Warriors wanted Ricky Rubio to negotiate buyout so they could pair him with Stephen Curry
Report: Darius Garland eligible to receive insane contract extension from Cavs this summer
- Updated: December 13, 2021
There have been plenty of positive developments for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the early stages of the 2021-22 season, and the growth of Darius Garland has been one of them.
The youngster is one of the biggest reasons why the Cavs are looking like playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference.
While Garland’s top priority right now is likely to get his team to the postseason, it sounds like this upcoming offseason could be a life-changing one for him.
“Garland, a possible All-Star candidate, is eligible for a five-year, $181.2 million maximum contract extension in July,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Garland has shown signs of growth in every year of his NBA career so far. For Cavs fans, he has been a lot of fun to watch.
This season, the 21-year-old is averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Garland’s ability to distribute the basketball is one of the most impressive elements of his game, and it’s something that he has clearly put a lot of work into over the years. After averaging just 3.9 assists per contest in his rookie season, he leads the Cavs in assists per game this season.
Cleveland is going to have some big decisions to make this offseason as it pertains to the futures of some star players, and fans can only speculate at this point about how the Cavs will approach things. However, this season seems to be making one thing very clear: The organization’s rebuild is working.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login