Shams Charania gets wrecked for seemingly trying to use Kevin Love’s words as a scoop

Kevin Love

Kevin Love is having a resurgent season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he certainly seems to be enjoying himself along the way.

NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that Love “hasn’t had this much fun” in the NBA since the Cavs’ 2016 NBA title run.

While it’s certainly nice to hear that Love hasn’t had this much fun in the NBA in years, fans knew that before Charania reported it. That’s because Love said it himself earlier this month.

“I gotta say, outside of ’15-’16…I don’t know that I’ve had more fun in the NBA than now,” Love said.

It appears that Charania’s report on Love wasn’t much of an inside scoop at all, and some folks on social media are taking jabs at the NBA reporter as a result.

Love has been a key part of the Cavs’ success this season. He has appeared in 40 games, coming off the bench in 38 of them. Overall, he’s averaging 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep.

Love has had some monster stretches this season. In fact, at one point earlier in the campaign, he averaged 23.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest over a six-game span.

The veteran is clearly doing his part in helping the Cavs have a strong season. Love, who has been in the NBA for over a decade, knows what it’s like to play on winning teams and losing teams, and he obviously prefers the former.

He’s able to be part of a winning squad this season, as the Cavs are 29-19 so far.

