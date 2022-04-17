Caris LeVert vows to be better next season: ‘You will definitely see a different me and I can’t wait for that’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert issued an exciting statement on his goal for next season.

LeVert believes that he will be even better for the Cavs in the 2022-23 campaign, which is a good sign for Cleveland’s playoff chances going forward.

“You will definitely see a different me and I can’t wait for that,” LeVert said. “I know this summer will be huge for everyone, but huge for myself as well. It’s a lot that I want to kind of tackle and get started on, so I’m excited about the opportunity.”

The Cavaliers acquired LeVert in a trade with the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season to help replace the losses of Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio.

The 27-year-old was solid for the Cavs, as he averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 19 games with the team in the regular season.

However, those numbers weren’t as good as the ones he put up with Indiana earlier in the season. Prior to the trade, LeVert was averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The former first-round pick has one more year left on his deal. If he wants the Cavs to consider keeping him on the roster for the long term, it will be important for him to show that he can take the next step.

Cleveland missed the playoffs this season, as it lost two straight play-in games after finishing as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

An improved LeVert would undoubtedly help the Cavs get into the playoffs next season for the first time since 2018.