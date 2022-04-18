Brandon Jennings blames Tristan Thompson for Bulls’ struggles: ‘Y’all let that Cavs run he had fool y’all’

The Chicago Bulls fell short in their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, losing by a score of 93-86. Though they were able to keep it close with the Bucks for much of the game, the Bulls were outplayed in the final minutes of the contest, and the Bucks managed to pull away.

In a somewhat odd turn, former NBA player Brandon Jennings seemingly used the game as a reason to take to social media and slam Bulls big man Tristan Thompson.

Thompson joined the Bulls late in the 2021-22 season and has primarily had a bench role with the team. Before the 2020-21 NBA season, Thompson had spent his entire career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s clear in the since-deleted tweet that Jennings is essentially blaming Thompson for the major struggles that the Bulls have had recently. As many NBA fans know, Chicago started out the 2021-22 season as one of the hottest teams in the league. At a certain point, DeMar DeRozan was seen as a legit MVP contender.

Unfortunately, the team struggled mightily over the final couple of months of the regular season. Thompson’s first game with the Bulls came in a Feb. 24 win over the Atlanta Hawks. After that win, the Bulls recorded just seven victories in the rest of the regular season.

Many experts and fans have predicted that the Bulls will lose in a sweep to the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

For that reason, the nature of Chicago’s Game 1 loss was arguably encouraging. The Bulls managed to keep it close for much of the game and even looked like they had a chance to steal a win at times.

Now would be a great time for Chicago to end its cold streak.

As for Jennings’ since-deleted tweet, it rings of a personal grudge more than legitimate basketball analysis. Thompson was a beloved member of the Cavs franchise during his time with the team. Of course, he played a pivotal role in the Cavs’ 2016 NBA title run.