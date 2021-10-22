 Report: Cavs announce brand new starting lineup for Friday's matchup vs. Hornets - Cavaliers Nation
Report: Cavs announce brand new starting lineup for Friday's matchup vs. Hornets

Ricky Rubio Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are slightly shaking up their starting lineup for Friday’s home opener against the Charlotte Hornets, inserting veteran Ricky Rubio in place of Darius Garland.

The Cavaliers are hoping for better results from this group after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener on Wednesday, 132-121.

Rubio is one of the newest additions to the Cavaliers’ 2021-22 roster, with hopes that he can help get them back on track toward a potential playoff berth. In the past three seasons, the Cavaliers have won a total of just 60 games over that span.

Regardless of how Friday’s game turns out, the Cavaliers will have a quick turnaround as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening.

