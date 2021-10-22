- Report: Cavs announce brand new starting lineup for Friday’s matchup vs. Hornets
- Dion Waiters disappointed with Kyrie Irving’s omission from NBA’s list of 75 greatest players of all time
- Report: Cavs list 3 players on injury report for Friday’s game vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs having Evan Mobley emulate Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: Cavs believe that Evan Mobley has already ‘changed the trajectory of the franchise’
- Report: Cavs announce starting lineup for Wednesday’s game vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Cavs release injury report for season opener vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Former Cavs guard Delonte West arrested for resisting officer and disorderly intoxication
- ‘Disappointed’ Collin Sexton speaks publicly on not reaching contract extension with Cavs
- Report: Thunder could sign Collin Sexton, intrigued by pairing him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Report: Cavs announce brand new starting lineup for Friday’s matchup vs. Hornets
- Updated: October 22, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are slightly shaking up their starting lineup for Friday’s home opener against the Charlotte Hornets, inserting veteran Ricky Rubio in place of Darius Garland.
Starters:
Hornets – Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Bridges, Plumlee#Cavs – Rubio, Sexton, Markkanen, Mobley, Allen
— Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 22, 2021
The Cavaliers are hoping for better results from this group after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener on Wednesday, 132-121.
Rubio is one of the newest additions to the Cavaliers’ 2021-22 roster, with hopes that he can help get them back on track toward a potential playoff berth. In the past three seasons, the Cavaliers have won a total of just 60 games over that span.
Regardless of how Friday’s game turns out, the Cavaliers will have a quick turnaround as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login