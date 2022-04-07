Report: Cavs cut promising young guard

With the 2021-22 regular season nearing its end, the Cleveland Cavaliers are waiving a young guard.

R.J. Nembhard, who is a rookie, is being cut by the team.

#Cavs announce they have waived RJ Nembhard. He signed a two-way contract with the Cavs back on Oct. 16, and then was converted to a standard NBA contract on March 31. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) April 7, 2022

In 13 games for the Cavs this season, the 23-year-old averaged just 1.2 points per contest. He rarely saw substantial playing time, as he averaged just 4.6 minutes of action per game.

In the G League this season, he averaged 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Nembhard will look to land on his feet somewhere else and perhaps prove that he belongs in the NBA.

As for the Cavs, they are preparing for a possible playoff run. Cleveland is going to have to survive the play-in tournament in order to make it to the playoffs.

The team holds a 43-37 record this season and is currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.