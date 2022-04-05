Kevin Love wants LeBron back on the Cavs: ‘It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day’

As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to secure a spot in the upcoming play-in tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of missing the postseason entirely.

LeBron James and the Lakers have endured one of the more disappointing NBA seasons in recent memory. For that reason, there has been some chatter about James potentially moving to another team in the future.

Cavs veteran big man Kevin Love would welcome his former teammate back in Cleveland with open arms.

“I mean, that’s like a storybook ending for him,” Love said when asked by Mark Carman of FanSided if James would be welcomed back by his hometown team. “I don’t want to project what he may or may not want to do, but where our team is trending and how we’re set up to win for a very long time and how much you know, Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny [James] over here too and then we’ll call it a day.”

As Love explained, he would also love to team up with the elder James’ son. The younger James is currently 17 years old and still has some time before making it to the NBA. Still, he has some serious talent, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the Cavs targeted him in the future.

As for the elder James, it’s hard to predict whether or not he has a future in Cleveland. It would be an incredible twist if he were to return to the Cavs for a second time.

If the elder James were to rejoin the Cavs, he’d be surrounded by one of the best young teams in the NBA. The fit would actually be a somewhat good one.

The elder James could work as something of an on-court coach while Darius Garland leads the offense, and the team’s big men could dominate in the post on both sides of the court.

Despite that, the pairing seems unlikely. Only time will tell if James ends up making another return to Cleveland.