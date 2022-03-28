Report: Cavs to make major announcement on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an incredibly successful 2021-22 NBA season thus far, and it looks like they are going to be reaping the rewards of that success in the form of a new partnership.

The team will be making a “major partnership announcement impacting the team” on Tuesday. Koby Altman and star point guard Darius Garland will both be in attendance at the event.

Along with the report came some insight into what this partnership may or may not be. Ultimately, it seems as though it is going to be quite an exciting surprise.

MGM was announced as the team’s sportsbook and FUBO Sportsbook was named for the team’s online sports gambling. I’ve been given the impression the Goodyear Wingfoot is here to stay. I don’t think it’s NFT-related since they have their own. This will be a surprise. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) March 28, 2022

While the Cavs are certainly excited about whatever this partnership is, they are also looking to focus primarily on what is taking place on the basketball court right now.

There is no doubt that the Cavs have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA this season, but they are starting to slip in the standings.

Cleveland has not been all that successful since the All-Star break back in February. They’ve lost three straight games and have won only five of their last 13 contests.

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Cavs will do everything in their power to move up in the standings and avoid the play-in tournament. They have eight more games left in the regular season, and time is definitely running out.

Still, even if the Cavs do end up having to participate in the play-in tournament, fans and players alike will be extremely happy about how far the team has come this season.