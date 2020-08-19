Andre Drummond Responds to Radio Host Who Bashes His 3-Point Shooting

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is not known for his 3-point shooting ability.

When a radio host was asked if the Cavs should trade for Ben Simmons, he took a moment to joke about Drummond’s shooting ability.

The Cavs big man responded to the comment via social media.

Drummond has shot 14.6 percent from beyond the arc in his career. While the big man will certainly get his team rebounds, he’s not known to light it up from distance.

In fact, some of Drummond’s Cavs teammates reportedly were confused by his 3-point attempts this past season.

The Cavs hope that Drummond can pair with forward Kevin Love similarly to how he paired with Blake Griffin during his time with the Detroit Pistons.

For that to work, Drummond may have to work on his shot selection.

Still, the big man could be in the team’s long-term plans as the Cavs reportedly are looking to lock him up with an extension.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in eight appearances for the Cavs this year.