Video: Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland read hilariously mean tweets about themselves

Multiple Cleveland Cavaliers players were featured on a segment of Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show recently and read mean tweets about themselves.

The segment is a regular feature on Kimmel’s show. Evan Mobley (0:31), Darius Garland (0:38) and Jarrett Allen (1:34) all read amusing criticisms of themselves on social media.

Given the option of anonymity that comes with a social media platform like Twitter, those making such claims have the luxury of hiding behind comments that usually attack any number of things about others.

In Mobley’s case, someone jabbed at his appearance, which led to him quietly noting that the claim made by the poster was inaccurate.

Garland then followed by reading an apparent jab at his wardrobe. That was followed by an admonition for Garland to go all out on the court, something he does on a regular basis.

Allen later closed out the Cavs portion of the segment by reading a tweet that likened his running style to that of a cartoon character.

The appearance of the three Cavaliers in the segment is a subtle nod to the team’s improvement during the 2021-22 season. During the three previous seasons, the team stumbled to a combined 60 wins, missing the postseason each time.

However, the Cavaliers delivered an impressive comeback season in the 2021-22 campaign, finishing with a 44-38 regular season record and competing in the play-in tournament.

The run by the Cavs may have lasted longer if not for a late-season injury to Allen that kept him out of the lineup for a while.

All three players featured in the segment are important young pieces in Cleveland’s starting lineup. Achieving even more success in the next few years could end up resulting in them appearing as guests on popular shows rather than simply as portions of a single segment.