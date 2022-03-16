Doc Rivers on the statuses of Joel Embiid and James Harden going into the Cavs-76ers clash

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

A few days ago, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the idea of resting some key players as the playoffs approach.

Doc Rivers says that James Harden and Joel Embiid will have rest days over these final 17 games before the playoffs. They have a game plan for them. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) March 12, 2022

However, on Wednesday, Rivers offered some insight into whether Joel Embiid and James Harden will suit up for the Cavs game, and it sounds like they will.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t think any starters would test tonight against the Cavs — Joel Embiid and James Harden were both to participate in shootaround, but that rest was coming down the stretch. The playoffs are a month away. @TheAthleticNBA — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 16, 2022

Right now, both the Cavs and 76ers are in the thick of the playoff chase in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers own the No. 3 seed in the East, and the Cavs own the No. 6 seed, but only 2.5 games separate the two squads.

The small margin between the Sixers and Cavs is indicative of just how close things are at the top of the East. For that reason, the Cavs will surely look to get as many wins as they can in the next couple of weeks to try to improve their standing in the conference.

Things haven’t been perfect for the Cavs as of late, though some of the team’s recent games have been encouraging. In the five games immediately following the All-Star break last month, the Cavs went 1-4.

They’ve turned things around slightly since then and have now won three of their last five. A victory over the 76ers on Wednesday would not only help the Cavs improve their record, but it would also give them a big win over a team that many see as a title contender.

With Embiid and Harden set to play, Cleveland’s frontcourt and backcourt are going to have to be locked in defensively. Surely, this will be a fun one to watch.