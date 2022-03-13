Report: Caris LeVert will be back ‘sooner rather than later’ for Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some reinforcements as they brace for a tough stretch of games ahead.

In some good news, it sounds like Caris LeVert will be back “sooner rather than later.”

“According to a source, LeVert will be back ‘sooner rather than later,'” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote.

When the Cavs acquired LeVert prior to the trade deadline, they were likely hoping that the 2016 first-round pick would provide them with a boost on offense, especially with the team sustaining a significant number of injuries this season. Unfortunately, LeVert has played in just four games since the trade.

In the four matches that he has appeared in with the Cavs, LeVert has displayed promise as an offensive weapon for Cleveland. He’s averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists per contest with the Cavs. For his career, he is recording 14.7 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Even though he has solid career averages, staying on the court has been an issue for him over the years.

Since the Indiana Pacers drafted him in 2016, he has played in more than 47 games in a season only twice. Still, Cleveland is definitely hoping that he can recover in time for the final stretch of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Cavs currently are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record. They’re looking to finish the season strong in order to get a solid seed going into the postseason.

For the Cavs, eight of their next nine games will be played at home, although they will be playing against several teams with winning records. Hopefully, Cleveland can put together a string of strong showings in front of its home crowd.