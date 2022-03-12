Report: Caris LeVert out for Cavs vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing a tough challenge in the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

To make things even more difficult, it looks like the Cavs will have to try to get a win without the recently acquired Caris LeVert.

#Cavs are officially listing LeVert as OUT tonight. https://t.co/7ANlh2SBZv — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 12, 2022

Since joining the Cavs prior to last month’s trade deadline, LeVert has played in just four games with the team. He’s dealing with a foot injury at the moment, and the hope in Cleveland is surely that he’ll make a return as soon as possible.

The Cavs have lost four of their last seven games and are hoping to get back on track as the playoffs quickly approach.

Right now, the Cavs own a 38-28 record and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite their recent rough stretch, the Cavs continue to be one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA this season.

If LeVert can get fully healthy and return to the lineup with enough time before the playoffs begin, he’d likely be an incredibly valuable weapon for the Cavs in the postseason.

LeVert isn’t the only major talent the Cavs are missing right now either. Of course, the Cavs have been without Collin Sexton for months. He suffered a major knee injury earlier in the season, but will hopefully be back to full strength to start next season.

Perhaps more importantly, All-Star big man Jarrett Allen is out indefinitely for the Cavs with a fractured finger. Hopefully, he’ll be able to return to the court before the playoffs start.