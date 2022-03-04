Report: NBA hands down punishment to Cavs’ J.B. Bickerstaff after his ejection vs. Hornets

During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected from the game.

On Friday, an additional punishment was handed down to the coach.

#Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff fined $20,000 by the NBA "for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection" on Monday night. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 4, 2022

Bickerstaff was visibly upset after Cedi Osman was called for a blocking foul in Wednesday’s game. He clearly felt as though the call was wrong and let his emotions get the best of him.

The coach has quite a few things to be frustrated about these days. The Cavs have lost five of their last six games and are starting to slip in the standings.

With this punishment handed down, Bickerstaff is likely looking to put this behind him as quickly as possible. After all, he and his squad have a huge game on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.