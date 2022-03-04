 Report: NBA hands down punishment to Cavs’ J.B. Bickerstaff after his ejection vs. Hornets - Cavaliers Nation
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs

During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected from the game.

On Friday, an additional punishment was handed down to the coach.

Bickerstaff was visibly upset after Cedi Osman was called for a blocking foul in Wednesday’s game. He clearly felt as though the call was wrong and let his emotions get the best of him.

The coach has quite a few things to be frustrated about these days. The Cavs have lost five of their last six games and are starting to slip in the standings.

With this punishment handed down, Bickerstaff is likely looking to put this behind him as quickly as possible. After all, he and his squad have a huge game on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

