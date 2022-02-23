LeBron James’ elated reaction to Cavs’ big front office news

The Cleveland Cavaliers made some changes to their front office on Wednesday, and a certain former Cavs star reacted to the news on Twitter.

It makes sense that LeBron James is showing love to Brandon Weems, as the two grew up together in Akron, Ohio.

Weems has been part of Cleveland’s front office since 2015, and he has now worked his way up to the position of assistant general manager.

As many fans across the world know, James has had two separate stints so far with the Cavaliers during his lengthy NBA career. He was initially drafted by the team with the No. 1 overall pick in the historic 2003 NBA Draft. The 18-time All-Star spent seven seasons with the team before joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

James then returned to Cleveland in 2014 and helped the franchise win its only NBA title in epic fashion against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The four-time MVP left the Cavs once again in 2018 to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are his current team.

There have been recent rumors that James could end up leaving the Lakers in the near future, and many people seem to think that he should return to Cleveland for a third stint with the Cavs.

During the NBA’s most recent All-Star Game, which happened to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, James received an ovation from the crowd.

It seems like many fans in Cleveland would love the chance to watch James play for their favorite team again. Only time will tell if that ends up happening.