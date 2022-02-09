Report: Cavs guard to leave franchise if not traded after being linked to lucrative overseas offer

One way or another, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos’ days with the team appear to be numbered.

According to multiple reports, Pangos will either be traded by the Cavs prior to the deadline or waived after the deadline passes.

The guard is then expected to sign with Russian team CSKA Moscow.

Rumors have come out of Europe that after the trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers will waive Kevin Pangos, if he's not traded. Pangos will reportedly then sign with historical Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 9, 2022

Pangos has played the majority of his professional basketball overseas. In fact, the 2021-22 campaign has been his first season in the NBA.

With the Cavs, he’s played in 23 games and started three matchups. He’s averaging just 7.1 minutes per game. Overall, he’s posting 1.7 points and 1.3 assists per contest. Perhaps most disappointingly, he’s shooting the ball at a very underwhelming 32.6 percent clip.

It seems as though something about the NBA’s style of play simply doesn’t mesh well with Pangos’ abilities. Surely, he will look to enjoy greater playing time and on-court success if and when he does join his new team.

Now that this information has been reported, it seems unlikely that many teams around the NBA will be very interested in dealing for Pangos. For that reason, it seems like the most likely scenario here is that the Cavs simply wait for the deadline to pass before waiving Pangos.

Still, Cavs fans should surely keep their eyes on rumors, as the team may look to make another move or two to improve its roster before the deadline comes and goes.