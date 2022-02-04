- Joakim Noah expresses new thoughts on Cleveland in amusing remake of old rant
Joakim Noah expresses new thoughts on Cleveland in amusing remake of old rant
- Updated: February 4, 2022
Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah infamously claimed that Cleveland “sucks” back in 2010.
However, the former Defensive Player of the Year had some new thoughts on the city that houses the Cleveland Cavaliers in an amusing remake of his rant.
Joakim has some new thoughts about Cleveland…@JoakimNoah | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Vvz28W21DJ
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 4, 2022
“Maybe Cleveland isn’t…it’s not that bad,” Noah said in a video hyping up Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls’ two All-Stars.
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland, and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will be among the All-Stars representing the Eastern Conference.
While Noah’s original rant about the city certainly was an unwarranted shot, it is cool to see him make light of the situation now that his playing career is over.
During his NBA career, Noah was an elite defender and the anchor of several strong Bulls teams in the Eastern Conference.
He made two All-Star teams in his career and finished with career averages of 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.
Cleveland could be home to a playoff series as well, as the Cavaliers have been playing well so far in the 2021-22 campaign.
Cleveland is 31-21 through its first 52 games this season, and it currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It is possible that the Cavs could find themselves matched up with the Bulls at some point in the playoffs. That would certainly be an exciting series.
Noah may not be on the Bulls any more, but it’s pretty obvious who he would be rooting for if that matchup did happen.
