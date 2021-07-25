Report: Top prospect Jalen Green has no plans to work out for Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly won’t get a chance to work out G League guard Jalen Green ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Green, who is expected to be a top pick, reportedly will only work out for the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. Detroit holds the first pick of the draft while Houston holds the second pick.

How confident is Jalen Green that he won’t slide past the Rockets at No. 2? He’s only doing workouts with the Rockets and Pistons. He has no plans to workout for the Cavs or anyone else. — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) July 24, 2021

Cleveland, who sits at No. 3, will likely shift its draft strategy elsewhere if Green is going to be off the board.

The 19-year-old showed serious scoring prowess during his lone season in the G League.

Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s been reported that the Cavs are looking like the team that will take center Evan Mobley in the draft at No. 3, and now that Green won’t work out for them, that possibility is becoming more likely.