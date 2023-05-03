Report: Rival NBA executives expect Cavs to dangle Isaac Okoro in trade talks

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro is no stranger to hearing his name in trade rumors, and it seems like the future is going to hold more of the same for him.

According to a report, rival NBA executives expect the Cavs to dangle Okoro in trade talks to see what they can get in exchange for a package centered around the former lottery pick.

“As for potential trade chips, rival executives have told Hoops Wire they expect the Cavs to see what they can get in exchange for a package centered on small forward Isaac Okoro,” wrote NBA insider Sam Amico. “While the Cavs like Okoro’s energy, work ethic and defense, he has yet to be a strong fit alongside the other youngsters. This despite repeated opportunities.”

The 2022-23 season was Okoro’s third at the NBA level. He showed some signs of growth, particularly as a 3-point shooter, but it seems like he still hasn’t reached the heights that the Cavs hoped he would when they drafted him in 2020.

This season, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. With Okoro, his usage rate has dropped in each season of his NBA career, so it’s helpful to pay less attention to his per-game averages and more attention to his efficiency.

His shooting percentages from the field and 3-point range have improved in every season of his NBA career, so he certainly deserves credit for that. He also remains a plus defender.

But after Cleveland’s disappointing finish to the 2022-23 season, the team would be wise to make some roster upgrades, and if it needs to trade Okoro to do so, that may be the best path for the organization.

The Cavs’ season was a success in the eyes of many, but it ended in disappointment when they looked completely outclassed by the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. As a result of Cleveland’s quick postseason exit, the team is still looking for its first series win in the playoffs since LeBron James was with the franchise.

Whether Okoro is around next season or not, the Cavs will look to break that trend in the 2024 postseason.