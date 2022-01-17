Report: Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love aren’t ‘readily available’ in trade talks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most surprising success stories in the NBA so far this season. Youngster Isaac Okoro and veteran Kevin Love have been key contributors along the way.

For that reason, it looks like the Cavs are not eager to part ways with either player as the NBA trade deadline nears. According to a recent report, neither player is “readily available” in trade talks.

“Competing teams get the sense that Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love aren’t readily available, a notably shift on Love in recent years,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported.

In his second season in the league, Okoro is putting in a solid effort. So far this season, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also continues to be a key defender for Cleveland.

As for Love, the veteran is enjoying a resurgent season with the Cavs. Of course, Love has been with the Cavs for years and is one of the last remnants from the LeBron James era.

While he struggled mightily at times following James’ departure, he has managed to breathe new life into his career this year. So far this season, Love is averaging 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

He’s shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep this season. The Cavs are clearly happy with the fact that he’s still in Cleveland.

On the season, the Cavs are 26-18 and remain firmly in the playoff race. Only time will tell if they can continue their success throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.