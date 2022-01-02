Report: Cavs have 2 adamant stipulations for any major trade as Ben Simmons rumors heat up

The rumors surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers pursuing Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons have been heating up.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have two primary hesitations in making a big deal for someone like Simmons.

“On Thursday, I reported the Cavs last talked to Philadelphia about Simmons in training camp,” Pluto wrote. “It’s possible they may talk again. From what I’m being told, the Cavs have no interest in making a big deal that breaks up their core of young talent (Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen). Nor do they want to mess up their team chemistry.”

Simmons, who felt disrespected by the 76ers after their 2021 playoff run, has yet to play a game for the franchise this season.

The veteran and organization have been involved in an ugly public dispute. The Sixers have fined the 25-year-old a hefty amount this season.

Ben Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the #sixers this season. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) December 31, 2021

Still, Simmons hasn’t budged on his stance on recommitting to the team. The 76ers have reportedly been busy trying to find trade partners in order to ship the former No. 1 overall pick.

Over the course of his career, the three-time All-Star has put up 15.9 points, 8.1 boards and 7.7 assists per game. He’s one of the best defenders in the association.

The Cavs have been speculated as one of the key landing spots that makes sense for Simmons. As a matter of fact, Simmons’ close relationship with Garland is one of the essential reasons why he would be open to coming to Cleveland.

Furthermore, the team recently lost veteran guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending injury. The burgeoning Cavs surely will be looking for ways to improve as they make a run for the playoffs.