Cavs release lengthy injury report for Thursday’s matchup vs. Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

It’s a loaded report, with multiple key players listed as out, questionable or doubtful to play.

In addition to the players listed on the report, the team will also be without Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton for the remainder of the season.

The Cavs will be working with an extremely thin backcourt on Thursday, and it’ll be interesting to see how J.B. Bickerstaff tries to get around that. Darius Garland’s absence will certainly be felt.

It also sounds like the team will probably have to get by without Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt for another game, as he’s listed as doubtful. Whenever the big man is able to take the floor again, he will likely provide Cleveland with a huge boost.

Allen is averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season while shooting a whopping 70.2 percent from the field. He has been fantastic when he’s been on the floor, and it seems like he has a chance to make his first All-Star team as a result.

The Cavs aren’t exactly in a desirable spot right now as it pertains to injury and health issues, but all season long, the team has displayed its ability to fight through adversity. A win over the Wizards on Thursday would say a lot about Cleveland’s heart.

Washington is 17-17 on the season and has lost two straight games. Cleveland, meanwhile, is 20-14. The team lost its last contest but has won 11 of its last 15 games.