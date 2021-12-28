Report: There was ‘chin rubbing’ in Evan Mobley’s camp when Cavs gave Jarrett Allen a monster deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuild is clearly moving in the right direction, and phenom Evan Mobley has had a lot to do with it.

When possible, the team has positioned Mobley next to Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen in the starting lineup. The unorthodox formation has helped the Cavs get off to a hot start this season.

However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Mobley’s camp wasn’t thrilled when the franchise awarded Allen with a lucrative deal in the offseason.

“Four days after drafting Mobley, the team signed Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract,” wrote Windhorst. “Some draft experts and scouts projected Mobley could develop into a franchise center in the current taste of the NBA. In truth, Mobley and his camp thought this was possible too, so when Allen got paid there was some chin rubbing.”

Mobley, 20, was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The youngster is one of the best rookies in the association. He’s putting up 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

Of course, Mobley isn’t just putting up numbers and collecting highlights on the offensive end. The University of Southern California product is doing whatever it takes to win with his commitment to the defensive end of the floor.

Coaches around the league are reportedly envious that Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gets to coach Mobley.

The 23-year-old Allen is also having a stellar season. The big man is putting up a career-best 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

He was initially unsure about his fit alongside Mobley. Yet, it’s now clear that the two players are crucial to helping the Cavs rack up wins when they’re both healthy.

The Cavs hold an impressive 20-13 record. They routed the Toronto Raptors on Sunday by a score of 144-99.