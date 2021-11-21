- Jarrett Allen admits he was unsure about fit with Evan Mobley but saw potential ‘immediately’
Jarrett Allen admits he was unsure about fit with Evan Mobley but saw potential ‘immediately’
- Updated: November 21, 2021
When the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, an immediate concern was how he would fit in the team’s crowded frontcourt rotation.
Apparently, even starting center Jarrett Allen had the same question.
“At first, it was like, ‘Oh, how’s this going to work?'” Allen told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype when asked if it surprised him that he has been able to coexist with Mobley. “I’m pretty sure everybody in the country had that question. But once I was able to get on the floor with him immediately and actually play some pickup games with and against him, I saw the potential immediately.”
The early results of the frontcourt pairing have been promising so far. Both big men have been two of the team’s top players this season.
Allen is having arguably the best season of his career. He is averaging 14.2 points per game on a 69.4 percent shooting clip. The 23-year-old is also leading the team in rebounds, posting an average of 10.9 boards per contest.
Mobley, on the other hand, has shown that he is one of the league’s best rookies. His averages of 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He’s already getting notice across the league.
Unfortunately, his rookie season has hit an early snag after it was revealed that he is expected to miss two to four weeks because of an elbow injury. Fortunately for the organization and its fans, the University of Southern California product seems to be progressing well in his rehabilitation.
