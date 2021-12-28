Report: Cavs plan to sign guard Malik Newman to 10-day deal

With Darius Garland in health and safety protocols, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly plan to sign guard Malik Newman to a 10-day deal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign guard Malik Newman to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Newman has been playing for Cavaliers‘ G League affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2021

The 24-year-old Newman played collegiately at both Mississippi State University and the University of Kansas.

Newman played one game for the Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season. He scored two points in that contest.

The NBA’s hardship rule allows teams to deal with the flood of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and entered health and safety protocols. The Cavs are taking advantage of it.

The Cavaliers have a busy schedule over the next week or so. On Tuesday, they’ll face the New Orleans Pelicans.