Report: Cavs make huge changes to starting lineup for Wednesday’s matchup vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making some major changes to their starting lineup on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

With Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro all sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Cleveland is moving Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio and Tacko Fall into the starting lineup.

It’s Tacko Wednesday! #Cavs Tacko Fall will make his first career NBA start tonight against Boston, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade and Ricky Rubio, a source says, will also move into the starting group alongside Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 22, 2021

Fall, who spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics, has appeared in just eight games for the Cavs this season. However, with so many players sidelined, he will be thrust into a bigger role on Wednesday night.

Wade and Rubio have both made spot starts at points this season and will look to lead the Cavs in a tough matchup against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Rubio, who has made five starts this season, has been one of the biggest surprises for the Cavs in the 2021-22 campaign. The veteran guard is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Cleveland is currently 19-12 and sits in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are just 15-16 so far in the 2021-22 season.

The Cavs and Celtics are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from TD Garden in Boston.