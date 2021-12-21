Luke Kornet’s sister posts amazing throwback photo of him decked out in LeBron James gear

With the Cleveland Cavaliers missing several key players, the team recently decided to roll the dice on Luke Kornet.

The team signed him to a 10-day deal in an attempt to help bridge the gap until some of the Cavs’ sidelined players can return.

Kornet is now a member of the Cavs for the first time in his life, which probably makes his younger self very happy. That’s because Kornet apparently had a lot of Cavs and LeBron James gear when he was a kid.

The big man will surely hope to make a nice impact on a Cavs team that has vastly exceeded expectations this season.

Kornet has career averages of 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest. He’s a lifetime 40.5 percent shooter from the field and 32.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

He’s certainly looking to make the most of his opportunity with the Cavs. He’d surely love nothing more than to prove that he belongs in the NBA.