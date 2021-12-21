- Luke Kornet’s sister posts amazing throwback photo of him decked out in LeBron James gear
- Iman Shumpert discloses Cavs’ immediate reaction to Warriors signing Kevin Durant in 2016
- Former Cavs big man says Darius Garland is the 2nd best point guard in the Eastern Conference
- Denzel Valentine emphatically praises Coby White for ‘nasty’ poster on LeBron James
- Report: Cavs to sign veteran center using hardship exemption
- Report: NBA postpones Sunday’s game between Cavs and Hawks
- Report: Cavs game vs. Hawks in jeopardy after 5 more players test positive for COVID-19
- Report: Evan Mobley enters health and safety protocols, out for Cavs game vs. Bucks
- Kevin Pangos reveals which Cavs teammates have surprised him the most this season
- Deron Williams would have wanted to box this former NBA player before teaming up with him in Cleveland
Luke Kornet’s sister posts amazing throwback photo of him decked out in LeBron James gear
- Updated: December 21, 2021
With the Cleveland Cavaliers missing several key players, the team recently decided to roll the dice on Luke Kornet.
The team signed him to a 10-day deal in an attempt to help bridge the gap until some of the Cavs’ sidelined players can return.
Kornet is now a member of the Cavs for the first time in his life, which probably makes his younger self very happy. That’s because Kornet apparently had a lot of Cavs and LeBron James gear when he was a kid.
View this post on Instagram
The big man will surely hope to make a nice impact on a Cavs team that has vastly exceeded expectations this season.
Kornet has career averages of 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest. He’s a lifetime 40.5 percent shooter from the field and 32.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
He’s certainly looking to make the most of his opportunity with the Cavs. He’d surely love nothing more than to prove that he belongs in the NBA.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login