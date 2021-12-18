Kevin Pangos reveals which Cavs teammates have surprised him the most this season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos is in his first year with the team and revealed in a new interview which of his Cavs teammates have surprised him the most.

Pangos was interviewed by HoopsHype and pointed to three Cavaliers that have quickly gotten his attention for their play on the court.

“A lot of guys have impressed this year,” Pangos said. “And you can tell with the way our team is playing. Darius Garland has been incredible, obviously basketball-wise, but he’s also showing leadership. And then the big guys like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been incredible, both defensively in protecting the rim, and then offensively just being a presence. Those guys stick out to me. The impact they have on both ends of the court.”

Prior to signing with the Cavaliers in the offseason, the 28-year-old Pangos had been playing internationally after his collegiate career ended at Gonzaga University.

So far this season, Pangos has been an option off the bench for the Cavaliers. In 11 games, he’s seen minimal action, which has allowed him the opportunity to marvel in the production of his fellow teammates.

Due to the efforts of Garland, Mobley, Allen and others, the resurgent Cavaliers are thriving as the 2021 portion of this season comes to an end.

Presently, the Cavaliers have an 18-12 record and are coming off a blowout win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. That success has put them in strong contention for the postseason, a place they’ve been absent from since 2018.

However, their next contest will present a huge challenge. That will come on Saturday night in a road contest against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.