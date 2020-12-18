Cavs make numerous changes to injury report ahead of preseason finale

The Cleveland Cavaliers updated their injury report ahead of their preseason finale against the New York Knicks.

Matthew Dellavedova, Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. are all out as expected. Kevin Love also won’t play against New York.

Collin Sexton will make his preseason debut tonight and reportedly will play around 15 to 18 minutes.

The plan tonight for #Cavs Collin Sexton in preseason debut: 15-18 minutes. Probably three 6-minute bursts — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 18, 2020

Sexton has been dealing with an ankle sprain, but it looks like he should be good to go for the Cavs’ season opener on Dec. 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.

In addition to Sexton, newly acquired big man JaVale McGee will make his preseason debut tonight as well.

The plan for #Cavs JaVale McGee tonight in his debut: 12 minutes or so. Probably 4-minute bursts. He missed a bunch of camp and the first three preseason games. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 18, 2020

The Cavs are looking to get healthy ahead of the season opener, but they also want to end the preseason on a high note.

Cleveland blew a big lead against the Knicks on Wednesday and ended up losing 100-93.

Having Sexton back in the lineup should help, but ideally the Cavs will have their entire roster healthy come Dec. 23.