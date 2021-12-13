Report: Cavs release starting lineup for Monday’s game vs. Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their starting lineup for Monday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.

Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will get the nod at home.

Lineup note: Cavs will start Garland, Okoro, Markkanen, Mobley, Allen on Monday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) December 13, 2021

The Cavaliers enter Monday’s game with a 16-12 record, and they’ll be looking to take down a Heat team that has won back-to-back games even without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Cavs have won three straight games and will look to ride the hot play of Garland, Allen and Mobley on Monday night.

Garland is leading the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game while Allen and Mobley have been a formidable duo down low.

The Heat and Cavs are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST on Monday night.