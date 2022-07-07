Luke Travers reveals what Matthew Dellavedova told him about Cavs organization after NBA draft

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers spent a few years in the doldrums in the post-LeBron James era, the tides are quickly turning.

These days, the Cavs are considered amongst the most talented and exciting young teams in the NBA. A lot of that progress is thanks to the young players that the team has acquired through the draft.

One new player that the Cavs recently added is second-round draft pick Luke Travers. Shortly after Travers was drafted, he was contacted by former Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova.

Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor relayed the message.

“He said it’s a first-class organization filled with great people,” Travers said of Dellavedova’s feedback. “He was letting me know if I needed anything while I’m here to go through him. To have that in my corner is pretty special.”

Both Travers and Dellavedova are Australian nationals, so the connection makes a lot of sense.

Last season, Travers played 27 games with the Perth Wildcats in the Australian NBL. He averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He’s still raw at just 20 years of age, but his 6-foot-7 frame certainly indicates NBA potential.

To make matters more exciting, Fedor reported that Travers was the “best performer” during the Cavs’ practice on Wednesday.

Still, Travers has a long road ahead of him before he can become a consistent contributor for the Cavs. The team has a lot of talent already on the roster, and it’s going to be hard for an unproven commodity to get consistent time on the court.

Luckily, it looks as though he’ll get guidance and support from Dellavedova whenever he needs it.